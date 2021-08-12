The cast of the Paramount Plus series Star Trek: Lower Decks is absolutely packed with great, funny improvisers, from Comedy Bang Bang regular Tawny Newsome to The Good Place’s own Pillboi, Eugene Cordero. That’s why we enlisted members of the cast including Newsome, Cordero, The Boys’ Jack Quaid, and Saturday Night Live alum Noël Wells to play a little game we like to call Stock Photo Cinema. In the game, below, the players are tasked with creating backstories for and narratives around random ridiculous stock images we find on the web. Let’s watch.



In a NSFW environment or don’t feel like taxing your eyes with pictures that both move and speak? Then check out a snippet from the video above, transcribed below and inspired by this glorious image:

Noël Wells: He’s made a couple of cameos in some big budget movies, and now he has his bae. He met her on Raya. It might be a scam, but he doesn’t want to believe it. She says that she loves him and so he takes his residual money and he flies her to fancy hotels.

He’s talking to his agent, trying to get trying to get bigger roles. He’s like, “Why wasn’t I in The Green Knight?”



Eugene Cordero: Yes. “Why was I not in The Green Knight?” Especially since a lot of the cameos he has made didn’t even have chimpanzees in them. They’re not like what you’d think, like, Planet Of The Apes or Dumbo. He was in Fargo. I think was his first job.

NW: He broke a lot of... it’s not glass ceilings... He broke down a lot of, you know, vines. And he’s really promoting diversity and representation in his species.

The second season of Star Trek: Lower Decks premieres today on Paramount Plus.