Since Disney+ dropped the smash-tac ular trailer for Marvel’s upcoming TV series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, people online have had many things to say. There was, of course, the abundance of discussions on the CGI hulkifying of Tatiana Maslany, while others were either shocked or elated at the horny energy the trailer was giving off. Not even She-Hulk’s supervillains are safe, as Jameela Jamil’s Titania received online criticism for her WWE style look in a recently released photo from the show.

Taking to Twitter, Jamil wholeheartedly accepted “every ounce of shade” related to the image and shared a behind-the-scenes video of her Titania look coming together.

“Omg this photo..💀😂 Guys... I accept every ounce of shade here, but in defense of my excellent hair stylist, this is just my hair after a 14 hour stunt day in atlanta heat,” tweeted Jamil. “Just after being upside down. She did a *great* job on the show I promise. I love her. Boobs look ok tho?”

In another reply to the She-Hulk photo, she added, “I dutifully accept the crowd attack.” Jamil later hinted in another comment that Titania’s 1980s wrestler chic costume would make more sense when the series dropped, red-lined cape and all. “You’ll get it when the show comes out,” she tweeted. “It fits the character.”

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law stars Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as superhero attorney Jennifer Walters, who later turns into the green queen that is She-Hulk. The Marvel series also stars Mark Ruffalo back in his role as Professor Hulk (and Jennifer’s cousin), Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, and Griffin Matthews. Jessica Gao (Rick And Morty) created the series, and is joined by Kat Coiro (Girls5eva) and Anu Valia (Lucia, Before And After) as the show’s directors.

Get ready to smash when She-Hulk premieres August 17 on Disney+.