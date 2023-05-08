Jameela Jamil applauds Penn Badgley's refusal of sex scenes

As if there weren’t enough ethics debates going on in Hollywood right now: sex scene discourse is back, courtesy of one Jameela Jamil. During a recent appearance on You star and onscreen intimacy skeptic Penn Badgley’s podcast Podcrushed, Jamil shared that she backed out of an audition for the Netflix series after realizing her character had a significant sultry side.

“I was supposed to audition for the most recent season of your show,” the She-Hulk: Attorney-At-Law actor tells Badgley. “My character was supposed to be quite sexy, and I pulled out of the audition, because I am so shy about anything sexy that I can’t.”

Jamil, who openly discusses childhood trauma and facing sexual abuse during the podcast, says that her past experiences ultimately led her to a blanket decision as an actor: “I don’t do sex scenes.” Notably, that’s a line Badgley has also drawn recently. In a February interview, the actor shared that he worked with You creator Sera Gamble to limit his character Joe’s intimate scenes after deciding: “I don’t want to do that.”

According to Jamil, the “no sex scene” hard limit was one she didn’t know she could act on before Penn Badgley began beating the drum.

“You fucking came out and were like, ‘Yeah, I’m not doing sex scenes anymore.’ And I was like, ‘Fucking hell, I didn’t even know that was a boundary that we could draw,’” Jamil recalls. “But then I was like, I should have gone and done the fucking show.”

Although Jamil may have stepped away from the initial opportunity, she jokes to Badgley that if the perfect role ever came along, she’d be absolute game to come (just not like that!) aboard You, sharing: “If you need an asexual character to murder, just bring me in.” With a fifth and final season of You on the way, Jamil just might be right on time.