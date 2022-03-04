Remixes are an indelible part of the Pitch Perfect movies. Anna Kendrick’s Beca revitalizes the tired Barden Bellas with her own reworking of pop hits in the original film, and continues this trend throughout the film’s sequels.

In aca-tradition, Peacock’s Pitch Perfect TV series is following their love of remixes with a few new additions to the cast: Future She-Hulk baddie Jameela Jamil, Sarah Hyland (Modern Family), and Lera Abova (Anna) are joining the Adam Devine-led spinoff of the original film series trilogy. Reprising their roles from the films are Devine as Bumper Allen and Flula Borg, who comes back as Piëter Krämer.

Set several years after the Pitch Perfect films, Devine’s Bumper Allen jets off to Germany to revive his music career once one of his songs becomes a hit in Berlin, with Krämer’s Borg helping him as his agent.

Hyland is set to play Heidi, Borg and Bumper’s cheery and slightly odd American assistant. But, like many assistants in popular media, she’s got dreams of her own! At night, she moonlights as a singer-songwriter in a Berlin cabaret, hoping to become a star through her original songs.

Abova will portray Borg’s sister and a prominent Berlin DJ and music producer. Going by the extremely DJ-centric name DJ Das Boot, she performs in clubs all over the city and is described as being “as cool as Berlin in December.”

Nothing says Pitch Perfect like Jamil’s character Gisela, a bombastic and flashy up-and-coming German pop star. An ex-girlfriend of Borg’s, she’s set to be Bumper’s main rival in the German Unity Day concert. She will stop at nothing to beat him (indicating a “Sing to me, Paolo!”-esque moment in the series that we can greatly look forward to).

Serving as writer and showrunner is Megan Amram, reuniting her and Jameela Jamil from their The Good Place days. Amram will also executive produce along with the film trilogy’s Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman, Paul Brooks, Scott Neimeyer and Devine. Universal Television will be producing the series.

The harmonizers are set to start filming Berlin, Germany soon, but no premiere date as of yet. For the time being, check your vocal nodes and practice those warmup exercises until it streams on Peacock.