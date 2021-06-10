Jameela Jamil to play a villain in Disney Plus' She-Hulk

Jameela Jamil Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for DVF

According to Variety, The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil has joined the cast of Disney+’s She-Hulk, reportedly as the villainous Titania. In the comics, Titania is a frequent enemy of She-Hulk’s, mostly because she’s mean and has super strength. She got her meanness and super strength from Doctor Doom under circumstances that aren’t worth getting into (Battleworld! The Beyonder!), but the important part is that she’s one of those B-tier or C-tier baddies who pops up whenever someone needs to smash-up Manhattan without ratcheting things up to a global or cosmic scale. She’s a known entity from the comics, though, which is always more fun than original characters (at least in a comic book thing).

Now, Jamil is playing Titania, who should not be confused with Tatiana, as in Tatiana Maslany, who we think is starring as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk. We heard in September that Maslany would be starring in the show as Marvel’s strongest green lawyer, but she denied that the story was true a month later and described it as “a press release that’s gotten out of hand.” This Variety story about Jameela Jamil once again says that Maslany is starring as She-Hulk, so it’s probably safe to assume that she really is going to be in the show, but we still don’t totally know for sure. It’s weird.

Whoever is playing She-Hulk, the series will reportedly also feature Renée Elise Goldsberry, Ginger Gonzaga, Tim Roth (reprising his role from the Edward Norton Hulk movie, perhaps?), and Mark Ruffalo (reprising his role from every Marvel movie after the Edward Norton Hulk). For those who don’t know She-Hulk, she’s Bruce Banner’s cousin and she gets a variation of his Hulk powers after a blood transfusion. Rather than becoming a monster, though, she just gets super buff and turns green, regaining the mental faculties that she employs in her daily life as a lawyer.