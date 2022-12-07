The constant warnings to never bet against James Cameron inevitably make some of us want to bet against James Cameron. On top of that, the long and winding road to Avatar: The Way Of Water–and its incredibly hefty price tag–means that, for some, it would be a little bit funny to see the film flop. As unlikely as that scenario may be (especially given early positive reactions), Cameron is aware that people are waiting to see if “it’ll fall on its ass,” in his own words.

But, “I don’t worry about it,” Cameron says in an interview with Variety. “I don’t think anything one does artistically in life should be determined by the trolls and the naysayers. You just go where you think it makes sense.” He goes on to say, “And you make it, in a sense, for yourself. But my tastes are so kind of blue collar and general. They’re not esoteric, my personal tastes. If I like my movie, I know other people are gonna like my movie. It’s very simplistic, really, ultimately.”

Cameron is so confident about the series’ future success, in fact, that he’s already pitched attractions for the “Pandora–The World Of Avatar” theme park that relate to future installments. “When Bob Iger came back a couple weeks ago, I did send him an email and say, ‘You know, we can do Avatar 2 and 3 motifs and put them into the physical hardware of “Avatar Flight of Passage” [a ride in which visitors can experience flying on a banshee],’” he tells the outlet. “He liked that idea. So nothing has been decided.”

Advertisement

“But, you know, we would like to carry that along and update it from time to time with things that flow back out of the new movies,” Cameron continues. “Because I think there’s a good synergy between the physical base where you can go and just kind of meditate and be on Pandora and how the movies progress the story and bring in new imagery.” Avatar haters might as well strap in –the Pandora ride is only just beginning.