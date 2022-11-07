When he’s not getting banned (then unbanned, and banned once again) from Michelin-star restaurants, The Late Late Show host James Corden likes to dip his toes into the world of acting. While his most recent forays into the field tend to stray towards being voices in animated films and portraying the terrifying CGI Bustopher Jones in 2019's Cats, the trailer for Prime Video’s Mammals shows Corden in a more serious role as he tackles hidden secrets within his marriage in the dark comedy series.



Written by Tony Award winner Jez Butterworth (The Ferryman) and James Richardson, Mammals follows Jamie (Corden), a Michelin star chef “whose world implodes when he discovers shocking secrets about his pregnant wife, Amandine (Melia Kreiling),” according to Prime Video’s synopsis of the series. As he attempts to seek out answers, Jamie’s brother-in-law Jeff (Colin Morgan) helps him along the way, causing further fractures in his own marriage to Jamie’s sister Lue (Sally Hawkins).

Mammals - Official Trailer | Prime Video

“Monogamy it’s a beautiful idea, but you have to admit it’s pretty hard, right? ” ponders Kreiling in the trailer as the characters are shown in measured states of grief. “He is the man, she is the woman, the only one that there will ever be. It’s hard to live up to.”

Advertisement

Starring James Corden, Melia Kreiling (Filthy Rich), Colin Morgan (Belfast) and Sally Hawkins (The Shape Of Water), Mammals’ ensemble cast includes Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Marriage), Naoki Mori (Mr. Malcolm’s List), Rasmus Hardiker (Your Highness), Nina Toussaint-White (Bodyguard), and Samuel Anderson (Gunpowder Milkshake).

The six-part series is directed by Stephanie Laing (Made For Love), with Butterworth, Corden, and Richardson also on the project as producers.

As for whether C orden’s chef enacts a ban on anyone like his own real-life Balthazar incident, we’ll have to wait to find out when the series premieres November 11 on Prime Video.