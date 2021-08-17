Can you believe a pretty little liar is now going to play a rookie detective? Lucy Hale a.k.a. Pretty Little Liars’ Arya Montgomery will next star in AMC+’s gritty new drama, Ragdoll. The cable network announced during the 2021 Television Critics Association summer press tour that the series will premiere in November.

Advertisement

Based on Daniel Cole’s novel, the drama stars Hale as new police recruit Lake Edmunds. She is assigned to a team comprising of newly reinstated DS Nathan Rose (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) and his boss Emily Baxter ((Thalissa Teixeira). They investigate the gruesome case of a serial killer with the moniker The Ragdoll Killer, who has murdered six people, dismembering and sewing them into the shape of one grotesque body. The killer taunts this team by sending them a list of his victims, with Nathan’s name at the very end.

Ragdoll’s lead writer is Ms. Marvel’s Freddy Syborn. It i s commissioned by AMC and UKTV’s Alibi, and executive produced by Killing Eve’s Sid Gentle Films Ltd. The six-episode series is set to premiere on November 11.

AMC+ will also debut another new series in November. Anna is a dystopian story of a ravaged world destroyed by a virus which kills adults but spares children. Anna is one of the young survivors, and she only has a book left by her mother as a guide on how to survive. With each passing day, she discovers the old rules no longer apply and she has to make new ones as she goes along. Anna will premiere on November 18.

Meanwhile, the streaming platform will also launch original series Kin o n September 9 . It stages a Game Of Thrones reunion as the cast includes Aiden Gillan and Ciarán Hinds, as well as Charlie Cox and Clare Dunn. The show follows a Dublin crime family who are at war with another kingpin in town.