Here's everything James Gunn said about DC Studios at Comic-Con today

James Gunn got near a microphone today, which means James Gunn inevitably spilled some thoughts about the thousand or so projects he’s involved in at any given moment. (We can kid, but one of the things that’s made Gunn such a charismatic creator over the last decade is that he’s not afraid to say what’s on his mind, pretty much at the drop of a hat.) And sure, Gunn kept himself at least partially focused, while appearing on a panel at New York Comic-Con today, on said panel’s actual topic: His new animated series Creature Commandos, which arrives on Max on December 5. But given both his temperament, and how many irons he has in the fire as co-head of DC Studios, Gunn couldn’t help but spill some info about all the other projects he’s working on, including Superman, Supergirl, and the upcoming Lanterns show. Here, then, is a quickfire round-up of pretty much all of Gunn’s quotes from the panel that weren’t directly about the animated series.

On live-action Creature Commandos: “Not only do we want to do live-action Creature Commandos, but Rick Flag [Sr.] (Frank Grillo) appears in Superman and as a major character in Peacemaker season 2.” (Gunn also noted of his Creature Commandos panelists—which included Alan Tudyk, Sean Gunn, Maria Bakalova, David Harbour, Steve Agee, and Zoë Chao—that “A couple of these people may appear in other media as different characters soon.”)

On Superman (currently aimed at a July 11, 2025 release date): “Superman’s Krypto is an incredible part of the story to me personally when I was writing the movie’s screenplay. We’re deep in the process of editing. David Corenswet is going to blow people the fuck away. The edit is getting close to being so good, and I’m usually hard on myself. It won’t be too long before we see a trailer.”

On Peacemaker season 2: “We’re shooting Peacemaker season 2 right now. The new season has been going exceptionally well. John Cena has improved as an actor in a way that, honest to God, I have never seen anyone who’s gotten so much better. He was great in season 1 but he owns it this season. It’s a very different season.”

On Lanterns: “I’ve wanted to work with Aaron Pierre for a long time, he was almost Adam Warlock [from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2]. When we first started up DCU with our writers in our first couple weeks, we came up with Lanterns’ concept.”

On Supergirl: “The writer and director have been doing a fantastic job spearheading it. We start shooting in January in England. I saw the screen test with Milly Alcock and it’s so exciting. Ana [Nogueira]’s pitch about Supergirl was one of the best pitches I’ve ever heard. It’s based on Tom King’s comic Woman Of Tomorrow with some differences in structure, but it has those characters and themes.”