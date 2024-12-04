James Gunn clarifies what constitutes as “light canon” in the new DCU To pull a page from Lost: Whatever happened, happened—so long as it's mentioned.

As we all know, Black Adam has changed the hierarchy of power in the DCU, and now James Gunn is resetting the whole endeavor with his upcoming Superman film. All things regarding the decade-long run of films that Zack Snyder was able to make at the highest possible level will be stripped away in favor of Gunn’s new canon. However, like a codex from Krypton, elements of an ancient world will be present in Gunn’s new DCU, particularly regarding overlapping Snyderverse property Peacemaker. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn warned that “season two of Peacemaker is going to take people by surprise.” They’re taking “a very different route from the first season,” but it’s a “magical story” in which Frank Grillo will receive a prominent role, which certainly checks out as “magical.” But how different will it be because, at the end of last season, the Snyderverse Justice League showed up? According to Gunn, what happened in the old world is canon only if mentioned. Then, it becomes “light canon,” with one exception.

“They’re light canon. Peacemaker is pretty straightforward, with the exception of the appearance by a certain group at the end. They don’t exist yet,” Gunn said. “But the rule is: If we mention [something from the past] in one of the new DCU shows [and movies], then it happened. So that’s the way we’re dealing with it.”

Sadly, we’re not going to hold out hope for Granny’s Peach Tea being mentioned and elevating the bizarre pee gag to the level of light canon. The only person in the DCU who would know that Senator Finch had a little jug of Lex Luthor’s pee on her desk is Henry Cavill’s Superman, and he is officially out. Thanks a lot, hierarchy of power.