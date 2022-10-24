This post discusses the plot of Black Adam.



Black Adam made a whopping $67 million at the box office this weekend. It is the biggest opening weekend for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as a lead and the biggest opening for a film in the Adam Cinematic Universe, which also includes the 1949 George Cukor film Adam’s Rib and Saturday Night Live’s Best Of Adam Sandler. Congrats to Black Adam for changing the hierarchy of power in the ACU.

But while Black Adam was a cause for celebration among boys named Adam, desperate for another film with their special name in the title, it was also a comeback for a boy named Henry. This is where that spoiler warning up top comes into play, but it really doesn’t matter because everyone was spoiling this before the movie came out . Don’t spoil the Endgame? Not on Cavill’s watch! As those who saw Black Adam and anyone who read reports about how Superman would be in the movie can attest, Henry Cavill’s Superman appears in a Black Adam in his first appearance as blue boy since 2021’s Zach Snyder’s Justice League: Justice Is Grey.



Doubling down on the reveal that Superman was back, Cavill announced on Instagram that he would be caping up and knocking down buildings again. “I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this because I wanted to give you all chance to watch Black Adam,” Henry Cavill said in an Instagram video approximately 96 hours after Black Adam opened. “But now that plenty of you have, I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman.”

“The image you see on this post and what you saw in Black Adam are just a very small taste of things to come,” Cavill threatened.



Yup, Superman is back to terrorize the DCEU, challenging Dwayne Johnson’s assertions that Black Adam would change the hierarchy of power in the DC universe. And change it did. Now Superman is in the DC Universe, something he’s been a part of since this cycle of DC superheroes began with his Man Of Steel film. Still, even while most people didn’t like Zach Snyder’s Superman movies—except those who really, really did—most people tend to like the idea of looking at Henry Cavill in the Superman costume because he has a great head of hair, a strong chin, and he’s taller than Batman.



Of course, as we all know, The Rock has a vested interest in getting Cavill back in the blue pajamas: He wants audiences to see him kick Superman’s ass. So let’s hope it was worth ruining the only part of Black Adam people are talking about.

But really, this is all about the fans, and in a heartfelt message to his supporters, Cavill thanked them for helping him to secure a role that will make him millions. “I wanted to thank you guys most of all. Thank you for your support and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded.”



Cavill is something of an Ash Ketchum for collecting iconic character roles. He now plays Superman, Sherlock Holmes, and Geralt of Rivia. What’s next? Well, maybe it’s time he changed the hierarchy of power in the Adam Cinematic Universe . It’s time for Henry Cavill to pl ay the first man, the ultimate Adam: Adam, the first man.



Black Adam is in theaters now.