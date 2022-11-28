Add to the list of documented Marvel “takes” this comfortingly diplomatic one from James McAvoy. In a new interview, the actor— who starred in five Marvel films between 2011 and 2019— says that despite a great on- set experience, he’s just not sure if he wants to return to his Professor X days. The actor played the role in X-Men: First Class, X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, Deadpool 2, and Dark Phoenix.

“It was one of the most positive experiences I’ve had with a studio. I don’t really [see them as just] money gigs,” McAvoy tells GQ Hype’s Ben Allen of working with Marvel in a new conversation. “Days of Future Past I think is one of the better films that I’ve been involved in.” If McAvoy has but one criticism of the project, it’s this: the relationship between Professor X and Magneto (Michael Fassbender) didn’t have enough space to blossom. In McAvoy’s eyes, that friendship was the “backbone” of the franchise.



Having fond memories of the MCU is one thing in McAvoy’s book— returning is another. “I’m very quick to say, ‘No, I’m done.’ Or ‘I’m not that bothered about coming back,’” McAvoy shares. “Because you move forward.”

Advertisement

But despite his own jump to close the chapter, talk of a McAvoy resurgence in the MCU has seen an uptick recently. 2026's Avengers: Secret Wars reportedly stands to be one of the most cameo-heavy Marvel films to date, leading fans to wonder if Charles Xavier will make an appearance. But before diving any further into the discourse, McAvoy waves off the big question: no, he hasn’t gotten a call from Kevin Feige about returning to the MCU.

“I’ve definitely not got the call,” McAvoy tells Allen, before playfully upping the ante: “And if I did I would definitely not be telling you.”

G/O Media may get a commission $400 off Sony 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series Vivid Dolby Vision

If you need a designated Gamer TV™, this might be the one for you: this Sony TV makes your PS5 games more vivid and reduces input lag. Buy for $898 at Amazon Advertisement

McAvoy’s relationship with getting the call— or frankly, any call— has grown much more relaxed in his later career. At the time of the interview, the actor had no next project on the horizon, and no problem with that at all. “I quite like being available,” he says.