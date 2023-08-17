Jamie Foxx says he can "see the light" amid health struggles

While Jamie Foxx and his family and friends have been extremely tight-lipped concerning the specific details of the health struggle that put the actor in the hospital this past April, it sounds like he’s on the road to recovery.

“You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light…” Foxx recently posted on Instagram, along with a series of photos of himself holding a pair of red Crocs in what appears to be a tropical locale.

“I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day…” he continued.

In an Instagram video posted late July—his longest statement on the health scare thus far—Foxx thanked his daughter Corinne and sister Deidra who he says “saved my life.” “I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way,” he continued. “Y’all know they kept it airtight, they didn’t let nothing out. They protected me, and that’s what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these.”

As to his desire for such a high degree of privacy, Foxx said that he “just didn’t want you to see me like that.” “I want you to see my laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show... I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through,” he said.

“It’s been tough, man. I was sick,” he concluded. “But now I got my legs under me, so you’re gonna see me out.”