Walker star Jared Padalecki is recovering after being involved in a “very bad car accident,” as revealed by his former co-star Jensen Ackles last weekend at a Supernatural convention in New Jersey. “He’s lucky to be alive,” Ackles told the shocked audience per fan footage taken at the event.

Prior to news of the accident from Ackles, Padalecki sent out a tweet apologizing for his absence at the convention . He also thanked his fans for their support. “Hey #SpnFamily! Sorry to miss y’all in NYC this weekend,” said Padalecki. “Thank you and the #WalkerFamily for all the love and support. Can’t wait to see y’all again.”

Though he didn’t explicitly discuss the car accident at the time, the Supernatural actor returned to Twitter yesterday to give an update on his recovery.

“Hey y’all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love,” tweeted Padalecki, along with a photo of himself and his daughter. “I’m definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week. I’m so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone #SPNFamily #WalkerFamily #AKF.”

At the New Jersey convention, Ackles had informed fans that Padalecki wasn’t driving, but was a passenger in the car. He also said that “no fatalities” had occurred. “He’s at home recovering which—the fact that he’s not in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car,” adde d Ackles.

Back in 2020, Padalecki and Ackles wrapped up their long-running series Supernatural with the 15th season. Currently, Padalecki is roping up bad guys and solving mysteries in the Texas Hill Country on the CW’s Walker—a reboot of Chuck Norris’ 1990s high-kicking Texas Ranger of the same name.