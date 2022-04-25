Walker actor Jared Padalecki is “lucky to be alive” following a severe car accident, revealed his former Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles.

Per Consequence, the information was first divulged while Ackles was speaking with an audience at a Supernatural convention held in New Jersey over the weekend. After lifting his microphone and doing his best Padalecki impression , Ackles said his co-star “sends his love” before addressing why Padalecki was missing.



“I don’t know if you guys know what’s going on. He was in a very bad car accident,” said Ackles in fan footage taken at the panel. “He wasn’t driving, he was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive. And not only that, but he’s at home recovering which—the fact that he’s not in a hospital right now is blowing my m ind because I saw the car.”



The Supernatural star added that “no fatalities” had occurred, though Padelecki told him the “airbag pack[e d] a punch” that made him “feel like he went 12 rounds with Mike Tyson.” Telling the crowd to “keep him in [their] thoughts,” Ackles also a sked the fans to “send [Padalecki] some love if you get the chance on social, and he’ll be back with us soon.”

Known for their roles as the demon- hunting Winchester brothers Sam and Dean on the CW series Supernatural, Padalecki and Ackles ended their run on the long-running show after 15 seasons back in 2020 . Ackles is currently busy developing a Supernatural spin-off show, while also set to appear as Soldier Boy in the upcoming season of The Boys. You may have seen Padalecki recently wearing a big cowboy hat in the CW’s Walker, a rebooted version of Chuck Norris’ karate-happy Texas Ranger from the ‘ 90s.