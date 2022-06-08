Once an onscreen brother, always an onscreen brother. Now that the third season of Prime Video’s The Boys has officially reunited Supernatural showrunner Eric Kripke and star Jensen Ackles, both men told Variety they’d love for fellow Supernatural alumni Jared Padalecki to make a cameo on the dark superhero satire.

Throughout Supernatural’s 15-season tenure, Ackles and Padalecki captured audience’s hearts as Sam and Dean Winchester. Since the CW series left the air in 2020, Ackles and Padalecki have pursued their own respective projects, but Kripke said it would be his pleasure to bring the Winchester boys together again.



“I would love a Jared cameo! He’s always welcome on the [The Boys],” Kripke said. “Up to now, the guy is on a network show that has however many episodes — like, a lot more than eight... He’s been a busy man. And it’s been hard to even figure out any time that he’s free. But if he was free and found himself currently unemployed, I would put him on The Boys in a heartbeat.”

The network show Kripke mentions is, of course, Walker, in which Padalecki plays the titular character. Padalecki is also executive p roducing a new Supernatural spin- off, The Winchesters.

Ackles joked that he and Padalecki “laugh about” how fast-paced their careers are even after fifteen years of a network series together.

“We were just talking about the fact that we thought after Supernatural, things would be smooth sailing and we would just be sitting back with umbrella drinks. And it has proved to be the complete opposite of that,” Ackles shared.

In the new season of The Boys, Ackles joins the cast as Soldier Boy. Kripke said that although the character doesn’t directly reference the last series he and Ackles made together, he couldn’t resist leaving Supernatural fans a few sly winks.



“There’s little Supernatural Easter eggs in a bunch of Jensen’s scenes,” Kripke said. “When you think of the amount of people on this show on the creative team who come from Supernatural— me, [executive producer and director] Phil Sgriccia, Jensen, [composer] Christopher Lennertz, we sort of couldn’t help but drop some stuff in because that show was such a huge part of our lives. We couldn’t resist just a few things here and there. Small things, but enough that the fans will see a little wink from us of what we’re doing.”