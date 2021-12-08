Stephen Colbert enjoys the kind of career that many other actors and comedians can only dream of, but, it turns out, he’s also been living with regret over a lost role he auditioned for a long time ago.

He, in short, is still plagued by not being able to play a guy with horrible diarrhea from an old Sex And The City episode.



Colbert opened up about his pain during an interview with Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis ahead of the Sex And The City revival, And Just Like That.... Nixon brings up the character who played her diarrhea-stricken date during that episode about being able to tell when someone’s making up excuses not to go home with a date because they’re “just not into you, ” and she mentions that Colbert was almost given the role.

He says he auditioned for the part, but didn’t get it.



“Evidently, I didn’t have the acting chops to act like I had diarrhea,” Colbert explains. He says the scene’s reference to bowel-upsetting spicy biryani (which, combined with the stock sitar music, kind of sucks) has stayed with him all this time.



When he caps off the segment by wondering if a cardboard cut-out of him shown in a photograph is a better actor than he is, it becomes clear that missing out on the part of Sex And The City’s diarrhea man has been a formative and unforgettable experience.



It’s only too bad that this conversation wasn’t had earlier. If the subject had been broached well enough in advance, maybe Colbert could’ve finally been written into the show’s revival as a man constantly clutching his stomach and groaning in discomfort for a few scenes each episode.



