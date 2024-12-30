Jason Momoa gets his wish to play a different DC character A year after he took his bow as Aquaman, Momoa announced his return to the DC Universe as Lobo.

Henry Cavill couldn’t hang on to Superman’s cape, but Jason Momoa was happy to give up Aquaman’s trident if it meant he could take a stab at another DC character. On Monday, Momoa confirmed his manifestation rituals had worked and he’ll be playing Lobo in DC’s Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow (via Variety). The news comes almost exactly a year after the premiere of Momoa’s last DC appearance, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom.

Momoa shared his good fortune to Instagram by posting a screenshot of a quote from a 2023 interview with Fandango, in which he said, “I collect comics, and I don’t do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I’m like, ‘Hello? It’s the perfect role.’ I mean, listen. If they call and ask me to play him, it’s a fuck yeah. I haven’t received that call, so I don’t want to put any fake news out there, but if they ever call me and ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I’m there.” In the caption of his IG post, Momoa added a cheeky, “They called.”

Though they may not have made an official call by that interview in December 2023, DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran must’ve been pretty receptive to the idea when they took over the studio. After a meeting with the duo, Momoa teased in late 2022, “There are a lot of cool things that will be coming up. One of my dreams come true will be happening under their watch. So, stay tuned!” And in January 2023, he suggested to Variety “There might be some other characters” he could play: “I can be funny and savage and charming.”

“Funny and savage” is definitely a way to describe Lobo (your mileage may vary on “charming”). The character, an alien intergalactic bounty hunter and mercenary, is sometimes depicted as a villain, sometimes as an anti-hero. Either way, he’s typically a brash, arrogant, violent alien biker whose appearances are typically marked by a dark sense of humor.

The 2026 Supergirl movie, starring House Of The Dragon‘s Milly Alcock, already cast a villain earlier this year. Matthias Schoenaerts is presumed to be playing Krem of the Yellow Hills, the baddie from Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s comic Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow. Lobo wasn’t featured in that story, though King originally conceived of the plot with Lobo as the protagonist (per ComicBook.com). It’s unclear how Lobo will figure into the film adaptation, but Gunn has been introducing a whole lot of ancillary DC characters in the projects he’s overseen so far. All to say: Aquaman is dead, long live Lobo.