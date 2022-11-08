Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot are basically the only people to come out of Zack Snyder’s Justice League better than they were before they went in (it took some doing to put Henr y Cavill and Ben Affleck back in their capes, Ray Fisher was very vocal about his problems with Warner Bros., and the less said about the other guy the better). But even with Aquaman making a bunch of money and a second Aquaman coming out in 2023, Momoa is still sitting on some kind of dream project with DC Studios—and it’s one that new DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran are going to make happen.

That’s what Momoa told Entertainment Tonight recently (via Variety) while plugging his new film Slumberland on Netflix. He said he’s “very excited” about Safran and Gunn taking over Warner Bros. Discovery’s DC branch, adding, “There are a lot of cool things that will be coming up. One of my dreams come true will be happening under their watch. So, stay tuned!”

Now, that’s pretty vague, but for a guy who has already gotten two superhero movies and that funny cameo in James Gunn’s Peacemaker, since making his debut as Aquaman, it is also very, very curious. What more could he want that would qualify as a dream coming true? A third Aquaman movie doesn’t seem big enough, and it also doesn’t seem like something Gunn and Safran would greenlight so long before Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom has debuted… maybe he’s just talking about The Lost Kingdom? It will be happening under their watch, now that they’re in charge, so maybe he was just so excited about getting to be Aquaman again that he’s counting it as a dream-come-true?

That would be boring, if it were true, so we’re going to choose to believe in a more magical world and say that there’s some other thing Jason Momoa wants to do in the DC Universe and that Gunn and Safran have already agreed to do it. On a possibly related note, Gunn just joined confusing Twitter alternative Mastodon, and his first post was an image of lovable DC antihero Lobo—who, it’s worth noting, would be an A+ perfect character for Jason Momoa, if his take on Aquaman weren’t already a lot like Lobo. So maybe that means something, or maybe it just means that James Gunn likes Lobo. That would also make perfect sense.