Amazon MGM is doing Shots! Shots! Shots! with Jason Momoa

He’s Lobo. He’s Duncan Idaho. He’s Garrett. And, soon, he’ll be pretty loaded. Jason Momoa has added yet another project to his very full dance card, and it should make LMFAO happy. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Momoa is producing and in talks to star in the action comedy Shots! Shots! Shots! for Amazon MGM. The announcement comes after the success of The Wrecking Crew, an action-comedy starring Momoa and Dave Bautista, which was supposedly a big hit on Prime Video.

Described as a Taken for the whole family, Shots! Shots! Shots! has been in the works since 2022, when the studio bought the original spec script from Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows. Mider and Burrows wrote last year’s Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson vehicle, The Pickup, and next year’s Animal Friends, another stab at the R-rated talking animal movie, this time with Momoa and Ryan Reynolds. However, with Stop! That! Train! proving that a movie with three exclamation points in the title can make at least $2 million its opening weekend, there’s never been a better time for Shots! Shots! Shots!, which we imagine will go straight to streaming.

Momoa may have recently dropped out of Helldivers, but he still has much on the horizon, including Supergirl, Street Fighter, and Dune: Part Three. Meanwhile, next year, he’s got A Minecraft Movie: Squared and the aforementioned Animal Friends. Momoa is also still on the hook for the long-threatened Fast & Furious finale. We can only hope he makes that long before taking those Shots.