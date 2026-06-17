Amazon MGM is doing Shots! Shots! Shots! with Jason Momoa
The Supergirl, Dune, and Street Fighter star already has plenty to drink this year, but he's making room for a few more shooters in a new action comedy from Amazon MGM Studios.
He’s Lobo. He’s Duncan Idaho. He’s Garrett. And, soon, he’ll be pretty loaded. Jason Momoa has added yet another project to his very full dance card, and it should make LMFAO happy. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Momoa is producing and in talks to star in the action comedy Shots! Shots! Shots! for Amazon MGM. The announcement comes after the success of The Wrecking Crew, an action-comedy starring Momoa and Dave Bautista, which was supposedly a big hit on Prime Video.
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