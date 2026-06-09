Jason Momoa dips out of Helldivers movie

Jason Momoa has said goodbye to democracy and bowed out of the upcoming Helldivers movie, per The Hollywood Reporter. The movie, based on the series of satirical video games, which has a Paul Verhoeven’s Starship Troopers-style of humor, was announced late last year and is expected in theaters next year.

Written by It and Until Dark scribe Gary Dauberman and directed by Justin Lin, the movie would’ve been the third video game adaptation on Momoa’s dance card. He also has A Minecraft Movie: Squared and Street Fighter on the horizon—not to mention Dune 3, Supergirl, Prime Video’s The Wrecking Crew, and Animal Friends. We’re approaching peak Momoa, so it’s probably for the best that he isn’t playing yet another ironically goofy-but-lovable killer of giant mutant bugs. It’s a role that can slot John Cena into, should the need be.

Lin obviously has a long-running connection to many beefcakes who can do comedy, since he remade the Fast and the Furious franchise in that image and turned the series into a global sensation. He left the series during pre-production of Fast X, a movie that was finished by Louis Letterier and still hasn’t received a sequel or a concluding entry in theaters—though it’s getting an uncertain number of television spin-offs, and when the sequel does happen, it will feature a resurrected Paul Walker, maybe. However, based on Lin’s abrupt exit from Fast And Furious, we can assume Vin Diesel will not be in Helldivers.