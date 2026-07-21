Jay Baruchel is Evil Knievel's Canadian rival in The Stunt Driver trailer Jay Baruchel pilots a rocket car that might be the death of him in the upcoming based-on-a-true-story comedy.

It’s Jay Baruchel as you’ve never seen him before: Piloting a rocket car that will probably kill him. In the upcoming comedy The Stunt Driver, Baruchel sits in the cockpit as legendary Québécois daredevil Ken “The Mad Canadian” Carter. Best known as Evil Knievel’s rival to the north, Carter’s story follows reckless, suicidal, and ill-advised pursuit of thrills via car jumps. Car stunts were all Carter knew. After dropping out of school to join a traveling band of automotive death-defiers, Carter found a White Whale in jumping the St. Lawrence River in a rocket-powered Lincoln Continental. The jump became the subject of the film The Devil At Your Heels and this upcoming comedy biopic. Not to spoil the film, but Carter never jumped the river, and the failure haunted him until his tragic 1983 death by rocket-powered Pontiac Firebird. But that doesn’t mean audiences can’t have a good time watching an overconfident Baruchel pound enough Molson to gin up the courage to try.