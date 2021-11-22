In his first film role since 2017, Jay Leno takes on the part of another, long-running television host: Ed Sullivan. Leno will appear in Midas Man, which charts Beatles manager Brian Epstein’s role in 1960s pop.

Currently in production, Midas Man stars The Queen’s Gambit’s Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as the late Beatles manager. The project also stars Emily Watson (Punch-Drunk Love), Eddie Marsan, Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), Rosie Day, and Bill Milner.

The Ed Sullivan Show ran from 1948-71 on CBS, serving as the blueprint for variety shows. The Beatles performed many times on The Ed Sullivan Show, including what was their first appearance in front of an American audience. Their first appearance, which aired on February 9, 1964, was viewed by 73 million viewers—which was a record for that time . It’s considered the inciting incident which launched American Beatlemania and the wider British Invasion.

As a comedian, Leno served as the longtime host for The Tonight Show. Picking up the gig in 1992, Leno hosted the late night show until 2009. After a one year hiatus—during which Conan O’Brian assumed the role as host—Leno returned to lead the show once again until 2014. Shortly after his departure, Leno was inducted into the Television Hall Of Fame. He’s taken on many film and television roles as himself, most notably in Cars, in which he appeared in as Jay Limo.

Production for Midas Man recently went into an enforced hiatus as producers searched for a new director to replace Jonas Akerlund, after it was believed other projects were impeding his work on set. They have since brought on Sara Sugarman to direct the rest of the feature. Sugarman is best known for directing the Lindsey Lohan feature Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen.

No release date has been set for Midas Man.