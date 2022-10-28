Jeff Goldblum is being considered for a key role in Universal’s long-gestating plans to make a movie out of Tony-winning Wizard Of Oz musical Wicked, Deadline reports. Although nothing’s set in stone, and a deal is still reportedly a long way off, Goldblum is being considered—would you believe it?—for the role of the musical’s charismatic, manipulative, enigmatic, and ultimately self-serving Wizard. Shock of shocks, we know.
Wicked has been in the works in a serious way for a few years now, having cast its leads—Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch Of The West, and well-known Fortnite skin Ariana Grande as her roommate and eventual frenemy Glinda—back in November of 2021. Jon M. Chu is set to direct; his most recent film was the (very fun!) In The Heights adaptation, which limped its way into theaters amidst the pandemic last year. (He’s also on the books for multiple Crazy Rich Asians sequels and spin-offs, as Hollywood continues to try to figure out what to do with that film’s blockbuster success.)
Goldblum, meanwhile, has settled pretty comfortably of late into his role as a sort of all-purpose elder statesman of Being In On The Joke; his most recent film appearance was earlier this year in Jurassic World Dominion, but he also recently popped up in Search Party, The Boss Baby 2, and his own Disney+ TV series, The World According To Jeff Goldblum. We joked about it up top, but, honestly, it’s very easy to see how he could fit into the role of Wicked’s Wizard, a subject of fascination for many of his subjects in Oz who is ultimately revealed to be, in the words of L. Frank Baum, a “humbug.”
Wicked, as a project, was recently chopped into two parts by Universal; the films are currently set to arrive on Christmas in 2024 and then again in 2025.