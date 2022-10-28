Jeff Goldblum is being considered for a key role in Universal’s long-gestating plans to make a movie out of Tony-winning Wizard Of Oz musical Wicked, Deadline reports. Although nothing’s set in stone, and a deal is still reportedly a long way off, Goldblum is being considered—would you believe it? —for the role of the musical’s charismatic, manipulative, enigmatic, and ultimately self-serving Wizard. Shock of shocks, we know.

Wicked has been in the works in a serious way for a few years now, having cast its leads—Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch Of The West, and well-known Fortnite skin Ariana Grande as her roommate and eventual frenemy Glinda—back in November of 2021. Jon M. Chu is set to direct; his most recent film was the (very fun!) In The Heights adaptation , which limped its way into theaters amidst the pandemic last year. (He’s also on the books for multiple Crazy Rich Asians sequels and spin-offs, as Hollywood continues to try to figure out what to do with that film’s blockbuster success.)

Goldblum, meanwhile, has settled pretty comfortably of late into his role as a sort of all-purpose elder statesman of Being In On The Joke; his most recent film appearance was earlier this year in Jurassic World Dominion, but he also recently popped up in Search Party, The Boss Baby 2, and his own Disney+ TV series, The World According To Jeff Goldblum. We joked about it up top, but, honestly, it’s very easy to see how he could fit into the role of Wicked’s Wizard, a subject of fascination for many of his subjects in Oz who is ultimately revealed to be, in the words of L. Frank Baum, a “humbug.”

Advertisement

Wicked, as a project, was recently chopped into two parts by Universal; the films are currently set to arrive on Christmas in 2024 and then again in 2025.