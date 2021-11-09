It’s delightful to observe Jeff Goldblum exploring various interests—from sneakers and gaming to cosmetics and denim—in the Disney+ and National Geographic documentary series, The World According To Jeff Goldblum. The actor’s natural enthusiasm radiates through the screen in every episode. Goldblum is the ideal host for a series like this one. It’s as fascinating to learn about the show’s various topics as it is to witness his own excitement. The first season debuted along with the launch of Disney Plus, which has since expanded to include a whole lot of Star Wars and Marvel shows.

Advertisement

I t’s almost time for season two, so the A.V. Club is premiering this exclusive clip from the second season episode, “Magic,” in which Goldblum tries to understand how the brain perceives and falsely believes magic tricks. To help him along, magicians Penn and Teller perform the classic maneuver of the ball in the cup. The goal is to analyze the sleight of hand, but more so to figure out how the mind of t he viewer gets distracted.

Goldblum sees the duo do the trick in a couple of different ways as the illusionists explain their moves. He even gets help from doctors, who, with some nifty tech glasses, study how Goldblum’s brain took in Penn and Teller’s trick. Throughout the scene, the actor is sufficiently wowed by everything that is happening around him. In the episode, he will also meet with viral magician and filmmaker Zach King, understand how different cultures interpret magic, and what it says about our deepest selves.

Season two of The World According To Jeff Goldblum will explore his interests ranging from magic, fireworks, monsters, dancing, and best of all, dogs. Developed by Nat Geo, the docuseries consists of 10 episodes per season. The first five episodes of season two will premiere on November 12 on Disney+. You can watch the full trailer below: