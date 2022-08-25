Prime Video’s hit series The Boys added Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles to the cast in its most recent season, making the dark superhero satire into a bit of a Supernatural reunion—since Supernatural creator Eric Kripke is also the showrunner of The Boys—but fans were quick to point out that a Supernatural reunion isn’t a Supernatural reunion without also getting Jared Padalecki. Fans are still going to have to wait to see if that will ever happen, but how about Jeffrey Dean Morgan as a consolation prize?

Morgan played John Winchester, the father of Ackles and Padalecki’s Dean and Sam on Supernatural, and as Entertainment Weekly points out, he’s also a noted fan of The Boys who has been angling for some kind of role for a while. Ackles even said that Morgan would try to get spoilers out of him while they were filming the third season. The catch in all of this is that we don’t know anything about Morgan’s Boys role beyond the fact that it will be as a “recurring guest star.”

That means we do not know who he will be playing or if he’ll get any scenes opposite Jensen Ackles’ character, but surely Kripke would let him do something cool if he’s finally going to bring him on. The show has become a huge hit for Amazon, with its audience growing each season and it inspiring both an animated tie-in and an upcoming super-college spin-off. It was renewed for a fourth season earlier this summer, and given this success, it’ll probably be continuing for a lot longer than that—unless Amazon decides to transition Prime Video into one of those streaming services that exists just to constantly shoot itself in the foot.