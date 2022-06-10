How many “The Boys are back in town” jokes do we have left in us? At least one, as The Boys will officially be back in town for a fourth season. Prime Video granted the superhero series an early renewal shortly after the third season premiere.

“Speaking for the cast and crew, we’re so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more,” says showrunner Eric Kripke in a press release. “We’re thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys’ fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we’re living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success.”

Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, says in his own statement, “From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about season three of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder—an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season.”

Advertisement

“The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real,” Sanders continues. “This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that. We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys to our customers.”

Since the debut of the first three episodes of the third season, “the worldwide audience for The Boys has grown by +17% from season two, and +234% from season one,” according to the streamer’s press release. Adapted from the comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the show has spawned an animated anthology series as well as an upcoming spin-off about “America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes.” Let’s hear it for The Boys, are we right?