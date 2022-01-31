When the Party Down revival was announced, fans were saddened to know that Lizzy Caplan wouldn’t return to play aspiring comedic actor and Henry’s on-and-off girlfriend, Casey. But, now it’s been announced that there are some pretty exciting names joining the cast: Jennifer Garner, James Marsden, Zoë Chao, and Tyrel Jackson Williams.



Who are the new cast members added to the Party Down revival?

Jennifer Garner as Evie

With Casey gone, Henry (Adam Scott) needed a new love interest. Evie is “a successful producer of studio franchise movies, who, in the wake of a breakup, is reconsidering her life choices. A fledging relationship with Henry Pollard becomes a way for her to explore possible new directions.”

James Marsden as Jack Botty

It was about time for Marsden to play a character with a silly name again. Jack Botty is “an actor who plays the lead in a popular superhero franchise” who “enjoys his life, his fame, and being the center of everyone’s attention.” It’s also said that Botty will be a key recurring character.

Zoë Chao as Lucy

Chao is donning the pink bow tie, working alongside Ron Donald and the rest of the crew. She’s described as a “passionate, outspoken, free-thinking creative ‘food artist’” who wants to become a celebrity chef but she’s “stuck cranking out hors d’oeuvres at Party Down without the resources to do anything more ambitious.”

Tyrel Jackson Williams as Sackson

Sackson is a “handsome, confident, driven, wannabe influencer/internet personality” who is “knowledgeable and savvy about his specific niche, but a bit lost in every other aspect of life.” It’s unclear how Jackson Williams’ character plays into the show, and if he’ll be the one hiring Party Down to cater his party or donning the uniform with Lucy.



Garner, Mardsen, Chao and Williams will all join the show’s returning stars Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally.



STARZ has yet to announce a premiere date for Party Down’s return.