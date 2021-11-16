Are we having fun yet? Well, we’re about to, because Starz officially gave the green-light to bring back Party Down! Rob Thomas’ decision to work on a Party Down revival was initially announced back in March of this year, and now Starz announced that the beloved series returns with six episodes.



Rob Thomas returns as executive producer, alongside John Enbom, Paul Rudd, Dan Etheridge, and Adam Scott (who’ll also reprise his role as Henry). And speaking of the cast, fans don’t have to worry about missing out on seeing many their favorite characters again. Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, Megan Mullally, and Jane Lynch are reprising their roles.

One name that’s noticeably absent is Lizzy Caplan, though. The actor hasn’t released a statement yet on why she won’t be returning to play Casey—but getting most of the cast back is more than what fans expected, anyway. She’s likely not returning because she was just cast in Paramount+’s Fatal Attraction series.

It would also be a great time to bring back Jennifer Coolidge as Bobbie St. Brown, though she’s currently busy working on the second season of HBO’s White Lotus.

And yes, it looks like the gang’s still working at Party Down, minding their RDDs. In a statement, Jeffrey Hirsch, the President and CEO of Starz says, “After more than 10 years, we’re excited to have the cast, many of whom are now hugely popular award-winning stars, return to don their pink bowties and head back to the party.”

He adds, “The fan demand for a Party Down revival is clear and we look forward to what Rob, Paul, John, Dan and now Adam will do as they bring this special project and these hilarious characters back to life.”

The show expected to begin production in 2022.

Fans had been asking for Thomas to make a movie to bring back the characters, just like he did with Veronica Mars. But a six-episode miniseries is far better than that. This idea for a revival had been in the works for a while, with the show’s creators announcing at Vulture Festival in 2019 that they were looking into bringing the show back in some form.

