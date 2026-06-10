Jennifer Lawrence solved Bravo's rat problem

When someone inside Bravo leaked details of the Summer House reunion, Lawrence took it upon herself to figure out who did it.

By Drew Gillis  |  June 10, 2026 | 10:38am
Screenshot: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube
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Jennifer Lawrence solved Bravo's rat problem

Jennifer Lawrence has been very vocal about her love of Bravo reality shows for years. Apparently, that love has inspired her to give back with some pro-bono detective work for the network. Earlier this year, reality series Summer House experienced the kind of relationship drama not seen since Vanderpump Rules‘ Scandoval. If you were on a certain section of social media in April, you probably heard the names West Wilson, Amanda Batula, and Ciara Miller. Demand for information about the situation was large enough to cause another scandal when, just hours after it wrapped, someone leaked unauthorized audio that they had sneakily recorded while the show was filming its reunion. 

But Lawrence, with nothing but respect for the craftsmen and artisans who produce our reality television entertainment, was not going to let this stand. As Andy Cohen shared on last night’s Watch What Happens Live, Lawrence helped solve the leak, and she did it from the set of a Martin Scorsese movie. “Bravo fans are the best. Y’all rode with us on this and you knew that this was bad that it was leaked and you wanted to see it when we presented it,” said Cohen after the last reunion episode aired. “Jennifer Lawrence, her online sleuthing helped our team of investigators solve this mystery. Bravo fans are the most loyal and dedicated—Jennifer Lawrence, Oscar winner, you are at the top of the class!” Cohen promised that she’ll share her side of the story on his show eventually—all in a day’s work for the Mockingjay. 

 
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