Jennifer Lawrence solved Bravo's rat problem When someone inside Bravo leaked details of the Summer House reunion, Lawrence took it upon herself to figure out who did it.

Jennifer Lawrence has been very vocal about her love of Bravo reality shows for years. Apparently, that love has inspired her to give back with some pro-bono detective work for the network. Earlier this year, reality series Summer House experienced the kind of relationship drama not seen since Vanderpump Rules‘ Scandoval. If you were on a certain section of social media in April, you probably heard the names West Wilson, Amanda Batula, and Ciara Miller. Demand for information about the situation was large enough to cause another scandal when, just hours after it wrapped, someone leaked unauthorized audio that they had sneakily recorded while the show was filming its reunion.