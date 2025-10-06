Jennifer Lawrence enacts an updated Yellow Wallpaper in Die, My Love trailer
Robert Pattinson co-stars in the new Lynne Ramsey film, which arrives in theaters on November 7.Screenshot: Mubi/YouTube
A young mother, unfulfilled professionally, unsatisfied in her marriage, clawing at the wallpaper of her remote home—it’s one of the most enduring images of early feminist literature, and one of the most vivid in the Die, My Love trailer. Jennifer Lawrence serves as our modern-day dissatisfied housewife in “her most fearless performance to date,” as described by The A.V. Club reviewer Tomris Laffly. Lawrence will bring her feral, physical take on the time-honored archetype when the film hits theaters on November 7.