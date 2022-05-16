The first teaser for season three of Amazon Prime Video’s deconstructionist superhero series The Boys was based around the shocking reveal of Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher suddenly having Homelander-style eye lasers—plus some quick cuts of extreme violence and weird The Boys shenanigans—but this new trailer is finally digging into some explanations for what’s going on.

We first see Antony Starr’s Homelander making various TV appearances to insist, over and over again, that he’s doing totally fine after the events of the show’s second season. He’s obviously full of shit, because he’s Homelander, but this turn does give Starr a lot of opportunities to flash that terrible smile of his. The second big thing in this teaser is Butcher shooting up with some green juice that gives him superpowers, setting up an ethical debate over whether it’s okay to use superpowers to kill the bad people who don’t deserve to have superpowers (it’s probably not okay).

The third big thing is the debut of Jensen Ackles’ character, Soldier Boy, who seems to be a Bad Captain America in the vein of Starr’s Bad Superman (finally giving some more Bad Marvel representation on a show that already has a Bad Wonder Woman, Bad Flash, and Bad Aquaman). Ackles is, of course, from another beloved genre show, so it’s nice to see some crossover here.

The Boys also stars Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Karen Fukuhara, Chace Crawford, and Jessie T. Usher. It’ll return for its third season on Amazon Prime Video on June 3. If you need more The Boys before that, it briefly returned for an animated anthology series recently called The Boys Presents: Diabolical. There’s also the troubled spin-off set in a superhero college that finally started production this month after some recasting troubles. Amazon shows tend to take a bit, so that one might be a ways off.