Jentry Chau Vs. The Underworld teaser introduces a teen demon slayer for a new generation Ali Wong voices Jentry Chau, a teen with supernatural powers and a lot of supernatural enemies

Move over, Danny Phantom. There’s a new super-powered teen battling beings from the beyond while also trying to enjoy her life as a regular teenager. Her name is Jentry Chau, and she’s coming to Netflix on December 5. Ali Wong voices the titular character in Jentry Chau Vs. The Underworld, and she’s joined by an A-list voice cast that includes Ali Wong, Bowen Yang, Lori Tan Chinn, Lucy Liu, Jimmy O. Yang, Sheng Wang, Woosung Kim, and A.J. Beckles.

Per Netflix’s synopsis, the show follows Jentry Chau, “a Chinese-American teen living in a small Texas town, who finds out a demon king is hunting her for the supernatural powers she’s been working her whole life to repress. With the help of her weapons expert great-aunt and a millennia-old jiangshi (Chinese hopping vampire), Jentry must now fight an entire underworld’s worth of monsters while balancing the horrors of high school.”

Jentry Chau hails from Titmouse, the animation studio behind Star Trek: Lower Decks and The Legend Of Vox Machina. In the first teaser, Jentry is a stylish, mostly normal (though sometimes projecting “desperate panic”) student by day and a fiery demon slayer by night. And also sometimes by day! There’s a hint of Buffy The Vampire Slayer here too, with Jentry being forced to protect her classmates from the encroaching threat of dangerous demons and other undead denizens. Given how much ass she kicks in the teaser alone, Jentry is up for the task.

“Sometimes finding your self-identity is coming face-to-face with your own demons. There are different layers to what that means,” creator Echo Wu explains in a statement to Netflix’s Tudum. “It rings quite true in Jentry. She’s trying to figure out what these powers mean to her. Are they part of her? Are they cursing her? You see this character trying to figure out who she is.”