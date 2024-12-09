Jeremy Allen White to voice Jabba the Hutt’s son, Rotta, in Mandalorian movie We hope Jeremy Allen White likes to eat Klatoonie paddy frogs because that’s all they serve at Jabba’s Palace.

When George Lucas sold the rights to Star Wars to Disney, fans had one question: Who would play Jabba the Hutt’s son, Rotta? Hollywood was waiting for the right guy, Jeremy Allen White from the Emmy-winning star of The Bear. Who else could play a character as iconic as Rotta?

White will play Rotta the Hutt, also known as “Stinky,” in Mandalorian & Grogu, the Star Wars spin-off movie that they say is speeding into theaters in 2026. Rotta is a minor Star Wars character, even by the standards of Clone Wars. First appearing in the most-forgotten of all Star Wars films, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Rotta hasn’t been seen since the third season of the television show. However, in the Clone Wars movie, Rotta’s role is more or less the same as Grogu’s. He’s a baby version of a classic Star Wars creature our heroes cart around and try to keep out of trouble. It’s cute, and he has a weird voice, which we’re confident White can nail.

Mandalorian & Grogu must be moving on to the Hutt stage of production. Last week, Dave Filoni told Extra that the film had wrapped shooting. Therefore, despite what we might’ve hoped (White in a Hutt costume), the actor is only voicing the young Hutt, and who couldn’t imagine Mr. White belting out a baritone, “Jee no waba mu ba outmian nudcha Jedi.” It’s perfect casting on par with Danzig as Wolverine.

As of this reporting, The Mandalorian & Grogu opens on May 22, 2026, but we wouldn’t take any bets on Star Wars release dates.

