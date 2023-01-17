Let’s get this out of the way first: This trailer for The Mandalorian’s third season on Disney+ opens with a huge spoiler for the series’ future… if you didn’t happen to catch The Book Of Boba Fett last year. Yes, it was weird at the time and it’s still really weird now, but that show dedicated a good chunk of its runtime to immediately undoing the surprise ending of The Mandalorian’s second season, wherein Din Djarin—the Mandalorian of the title—gave up his young ward Grogu so he could learn the ways of the Jedi from cartoon Luke Skywalker.

The Mandalorian | Season 3 Official Trailer | Disney+

On The Book, while Boba and his friends were having really exciting meetings about the non-stop thrills of being a city councilperson who calls himself a gangster, Din Djarin defied all of the rules about Jedi training and visited Luke and Grogu, at which point Luke gave Grogu a choice to either keep training and never see Mando again, or give up on training and return to the status quo from The Mandalorian. He chose the latter, and now he and his papa are back together, going on space adventures.

As teased in this trailer, those adventures include learning about and visiting Mandalore, the planet that Mandalorians are from, which was depicted in the old Clone Wars cartoon as a desert world with cities in cool black domes. Those domes seem to be pretty busted by the time of The Mandalorian, so hopefully there are still some Mandalorians left for The Mandalorian to visit on Mandalore.

The trailer also features what looks like Coruscant, some Babu Frik dudes, a bar full of droids, and Grogu blasting some kind of monster with the Force. The season will premiere on Disney+ on March 1.