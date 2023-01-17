Jeremy Renner is back at home, plugging Mayor Of Kingstown

Let it be known that nothing can stop Jeremy Renner from working : Two weeks after getting severely injured in a “weather related incident” (he was using a big snow vehicle to free a stuck car, then the thing rolled back over him after he got out), he’s apparently back at home with his family, reminding people to watch his Paramount+ series Mayor Of Kingstown. Hey, he’s got medical bills to think of now, because even rich celebrities live in this stupid country with its stupid medical system, and getting people to tune in to his show is just smart.

But yeah, Renner is back at home. Unlike previous updates to his condition, which came from his Instagram, this one cam as a reply to a tweet from the official Mayor Of Kingstown Twitter account. In response to a post about the show’s second season premiere being available to stream now, Renner tweeted, “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.” (via Yahoo!)

We don’t know anything else about his condition, but he’s at least well enough to go on Twitter. Maybe as Mayor Of Kingstown continues, he’ll share more updates—though the smarter thing would be to include updates on his condition in episodes of the show. That way you have to watch to see how he’s doing, which means more money for Renner!

In other Mayor Of Kingstown news, The Hollywood Reporter notes that the show’s marketing campaign has edited its main teaser image to remove a bunch of woun ds from Jeremy Renner’s face. As we pointed out earlier this month, it was a little weird to see his actual injured face alongside a bunch of ads featuring his face all beat-up for a TV show.