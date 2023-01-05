We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Four days after he was seriously hurt in a snow plow accident, Jeremy Renner has shared his first video update from the hospital where he underwent surgery to address his “extensive injuries.” Per the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Renner was run over by his 14,000+ pound PistenBully Snowcat snow plow while attempting to extricate another vehicle from deep snow.

In the clip, which Renner shared to his Twitter account on Thursday morning, the actor looks out of it yet comfortable in a hospital gown and respirator. His sister and mother are shown in the room with him— his sister lovingly massages his head while his mom looks on.

“First shower in definitely a week or so,” Renner says in the video. “Gross!”

Advertisement

“A ‘not no great’ ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama,” Renner captioned the video, alongside a heart emoji. “Thank you sooooo much.”

Although this is the first footage Renner has shared of his time in the hospital, it’s not the first time he’s offered updates on his condition. On Tuesday, the actor shared a brief message on social media paired with a selfie.

“Thank you all for your kind words,” he wrote. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Although specific details on Renner’s condition remain private, his injuries were initially described by authorities as “traumatic.” The accident happened near Renner’s family home outside of Reno, Nevada— an area that, per CNN, received between 6 and 18 inches of snow in a New Year’s Eve storm. Officials arrived at the scene around 9 A.M. and organized for Renner to be transported via flight to the hospital. T he actor reportedly remains in “critical but stable” condition.