Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Jeremy Renner shares new video update following snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner has a new update from the hospital after a snowplow injured him on New Year's Day

By
Hattie Lindert
Comments (8)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

Four days after he was seriously hurt in a snow plow accident, Jeremy Renner has shared his first video update from the hospital where he underwent surgery to address his “extensive injuries.” Per the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Renner was run over by his 14,000+ pound PistenBully Snowcat snow plow while attempting to extricate another vehicle from deep snow.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
02:31
Now playing
Ken Marino and Case Walker try to bridge the generation gap with The Other Two
January 21, 2019
06:40
Now playing
Video post test
July 2, 2018

In the clip, which Renner shared to his Twitter account on Thursday morning, the actor looks out of it yet comfortable in a hospital gown and respirator. His sister and mother are shown in the room with him—his sister lovingly massages his head while his mom looks on.

“First shower in definitely a week or so,” Renner says in the video. “Gross!”

Advertisement

“A ‘not no great’ ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama,” Renner captioned the video, alongside a heart emoji. “Thank you sooooo much.”

Although this is the first footage Renner has shared of his time in the hospital, it’s not the first time he’s offered updates on his condition. On Tuesday, the actor shared a brief message on social media paired with a selfie.

Top Image
Tout Image
42% off
LG Sound Bar and Wireless Subwoofer S90QY

LG Sound Bar and Wireless Subwoofer S90QY

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X
With 570 watts for an impressive home theater setup, envelop yourself in a stunning surround sound experience with 5.1.3 channels and hear every line of dialogue clearly with an up-firing center channel

Advertisement

“Thank you all for your kind words,” he wrote. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Although specific details on Renner’s condition remain private, his injuries were initially described by authorities as “traumatic.” The accident happened near Renner’s family home outside of Reno, Nevada—an area that, per CNN, received between 6 and 18 inches of snow in a New Year’s Eve storm. Officials arrived at the scene around 9 A.M. and organized for Renner to be transported via flight to the hospital. The actor reportedly remains in “critical but stable” condition.

NewsNewswire