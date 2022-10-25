Jesse Eisenberg is back and doing what he does best: playing a pretty awkward dude who somehow ends up doing really, really well for himself. This time, however, his character has to take on something much more frightening than Andrew Garfield’s lawyers or even the zombie apocalypse. That’s right: Hulu’s new series Fleishman Is In Trouble is about, brace yourself, online dating in New York City. Shudder.



Eisenberg plays Toby Fleishman, a recently-divorced doctor thrust into the hellscape of Manhattan’s Hinge scene, only to discover that he’s actually... quite good at it? And having a ton of fun? (Fiction, amirite?)

That is, until his ex-wife Rachel (Claire Danes) Gone Girls herself at the beginning of their first sexy summer apart, leaving Toby with two young children (Meara Mahoney Gross and Maxim Swinton) and no earthly idea where she might be.

Fleishman Is In Trouble Official Trailer | Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes, Lizzy Caplan | FX

Overwhelmed with his sudden responsibilities as a single parent, a promotion at the hospital, the re-emergence of old friends Libby (Lizzy Caplan) and Seth (Adam Brody) who are clearly having problems of their own, and, oh yeah, the complete and utter disappearance of the former love of his life, who— it’s only suggested halfway through the trailer— may have had “something happen to her,” Toby learns the same harsh truth that all of us singletons must process eventually: b eing flirty and free isn’t quite as fun when you still have demons to face. If he ever wants to figure out what happened to Rachel (or move on), Toby must actually interrogate what went wrong in their marriage in the first place.

“This is a story about everything,” the new trailer promises in a voiceover. “It’s about life, and marriage, and how young love can become old resentment, and money, and dissatisfaction, and jealousy, ambition, career, parenting, nostalgia, and lifelong friendship.” So, not just online dating. Don’t worry, folks! Spooky season is almost over, after all.

Fleishman Is In Trouble was created for television by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, who adapted it from her 2019 novel of the same name. It premieres Thursday, November 17 on Hulu, with subsequent episodes airing each week.