Business as usual, Jimmy Kimmel returns to TV as Trumps call for his firing The White House has once again Streisand effected Jimmy Kimmel to Free Speech sainthood.

For the second time in seven months, President Trump is calling for Jimmy Kimmel to be fired, turning the host he hates into a proud defender of free speech. Following another round of calls for his head and a cancellation from the world’s most in-demand mentalist, Oz Pearlman, Jimmy Kimmel returned to television tonight and struck a much different tone from the last time he was pushed off the airwaves at the President’s behest. Instead of the emotional monologue he inspired audiences with in September, when Kimmel was put in timeout because the MAGA world willfully misinterpreted his comments about the Charlie Kirk shooting, the host took to ABC as cheerful as ever. Hours earlier, the First Lady tweeted that Kimmel’s “hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country,” and President Trump called for his firing. But with the audience at the El Capitan theatre chanting his name, he showed no regret for saying that Melania Trump had the radiant glow of an “expectant widow” three days before a gunman interrupted the White House Correspondent Dinner. Kimmel merely dismissed the charges and explained the joke: It was about the age difference between Melania, 56, and her husband, Donald, 79.

“It was a very light roast joke about the fact that he’s almost 80 and she’s younger than I am,” he said.