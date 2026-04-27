Melania Trump asks ABC to stand against "hateful and violent rhetoric"... from Jimmy Kimmel (Updated)
After the White House Correspondents' Dinner was interrupted by gunfire, the First Lady points a finger at Kimmel's monologue.Image via Prime Video
Even before it was interrupted by gunfire, this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner was already going to be an unusual one. The lack of a comedian host in favor of mentalist Oz Pearlman led Jimmy Kimmel to perform a fairly brutal monologue of his own on Friday night, directed at Donald Trump and the members of his orbit. There were a handful of jokes directed at First Lady Melania Trump, including one that called the 56-year-old wife of a 79-year-old man “an expectant widow.” Certainly, the joke lands differently after what may have been the third assassination attempt against the president in under two years. But political gun violence is something that Kimmel and ABC must answer for, argues Melania today.
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