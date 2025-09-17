ABC pulls Jimmy Kimmel's show "indefinitely" over Charlie Kirk comments Kimmel delivered a monologue on Tuesday night accusing the right wing of working to "capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk."

Sometimes the machinery of the right-wing tattle machine can move with shocking swiftness. We were, for instance, just in the midst of writing up FCC chair Brendan Carr’s threats against ABC and talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!—in which Carr, fresh off helping to bully Paramount and CBS News into submission, suggested ABC affiliates complain to parent company Disney about Kimmel’s comments on the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk—when news broke that those threats had come to fruition. First, news broke that Nexstar, which owns a bit more than 10 percent of all the ABC affiliate stations in the U.S., was intending to preempt Kimmel’s show in favor of other broadcasting. Then the big shoe dropped: ABC, per Deadline, has announced that Kimmel’s show is being taken off the schedule “indefinitely.”

All of this, presumably, due to the monologue that Kimmel delivered on his show on Monday night, in which he noted that “many in MAGA-land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk.” While making jokes about JD Vance and noting the Department Of Justice’s recent removal of a study showing right-wing violence “outpaces” attacks from the left, Kimmel didn’t mince words: “The MAGA Gang (is) desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”