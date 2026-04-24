Jimmy Kimmel follows Kid Rock's lead, performs alternative "All-American" WHCD roast
Ahead of the official, mentalist-starring White House Correspondents' Dinner, Kimmel took aim at Trump and his orbit.Screenshot: Jimmy Kimmel Live!/YouTube
The White House Correspondents’ Dinner—or, rather, the event with that name this year—will take place tomorrow in Washington, D.C. Pre-Trump 2.0, the event was traditionally hosted by a comedian who roasts politicians and hands out awards to the D.C. press. This year, there will still be awards—the Wall Street Journal, actually, will receive an award for its coverage of the letter sent to Jeffrey Epstein signed by Donald Trump that was the subject of a lawsuit—but there will be no comedian host, most likely in an effort to get the president to actually show up. So, last night, Jimmy Kimmel used his show to do a roast of his own.
Following in the footsteps of Turning Point USA and Kid Rock, Kimmel presented his alternative, “All-American White House Correspondents’ Dinner.” Says Kimmel at the top of the set, “The president didn’t want me to tell any jokes about him tonight, but he didn’t want to pay me $130,000 to shut up, so here we are. Sorry mushroom dick!” The segment is, obviously, pretty crude overall, as Kimmel takes aim at not just Trump but pretty much everyone in his orbit. Some jokes that caught this writer’s attention include:
“As you’re well aware, Melania’s a movie star now. Her documentary had a score of 10% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a website named after her husband’s testicles. I wanna congratulate you, Madame First Lady, on your huge accomplishment: The world’s first motionless picture.”