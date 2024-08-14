Imane Khelif names enemies of success J.K Rowling and Elon Musk in cyberbullying lawsuit Imane Khelif is looking for two victories against the enemies of success

Among the many desperate attempts to drum up the much-needed culture war at this year’s Olympics, conservative pundits, thought leaders, and grifters latched on to several increasingly flimsy things for people to be offended by. The cancel culture mob began with the Opening Ceremony, where they passionately argued that they didn’t know what The Last Supper looked like and were not going to attempt to learn. However, their most pathetic attempt to stir controversy was in women’s boxing, where a bevy of transphobia and misogyny were thrown at the feet of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, a cisgender woman. All that very productive hate has landed “the enemies of success” in legal hot water.

Per Variety, Khelif named Hogwarts’ own J.K Rowling and Elon Musk in a cyberbullying lawsuit filed Friday for their alleged role in the controversy that plagued her Olympic run. The lawsuit itself was filed against X, the everything website that Elon Musk allegedly is still calling Twitter, where much of the hateful messages aimed at Khelif reside. In France, filing a lawsuit against a company allows the prosecution to investigate every party, even those using a pseudonym. Khelif’s lawyer, Nabil Boudi, said that harassment like this is taken very seriously in France. “There are prison sentences,” he says.

Rowling helped kick off the controversy earlier this month on Musk’s platform. “Could any picture sum up our new men’s rights movement better?” Rowling wrote, sharing a picture of Khelif displaying generosity to her opponent, Angela Carini, who later apologized to Khelif over the maelstrom that followed. “The smirk of a male who’s knows he’s protected by a misogynist sporting establishment enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head, and whose life’s ambition he’s just shattered.” It’s fair to ask, what is this woman talking about, and could black mold be the culprit?

Rowling pulled this one from a controversial ruling in 2023 by the International Boxing Association, which disqualified Khelif for having high levels of testosterone, something, yes, even women produce. However, due to corruption allegations against the IBA, the International Olympic Committee ceased recognizing them, which is good because women produce testosterone. Khelif had participated in the 2020 Olympic Games without issue, but that was before she fell under J.K. Rowling’s transphobic eye.

After winning her gold medal, Khelif called her extremely wealthy online harassers “enemies of success” that “also gives my success a special taste.” Ah, yes, the tears of billionaire bigots, the secret ingredient in any gold medal victory.

In addition to Rowling and Musk, Donald Trump could also find himself investigated for helping spread misinformation that Khelif was born a man, transgender, or born intersex. Even Logan Paul, who tweeted that a woman boxing a woman is “the purest form of evil unfolding right before our eyes,” before later deleting and posting that he “might be guilty of spreading misinformation.” In reality, these weirdos are very hateful and have become so obsessed with other people’s genitals that they have to debase themselves in public to feign relevancy. Ultimately, it’s a nice transphobia-misogyny slurry where anyone who doesn’t fit Meghan Kelly’s beauty standards is worthy of ridicule and harassment. Still, without the enemies of success, Khelif’s victory would not have been so delicious.