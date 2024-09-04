Joaquin Phoenix dodges questions about abrupt exit from Todd Haynes film Asked why he left Todd Haynes' gay romance during a Venice Film Festival press conference, Joaquin Phoenix declined to comment

Anticipation was high for Wednesday’s Joker: Folie À Deux press conference at the Venice Film Festival, not just because that movie is buzzy in itself, but also because it would be Joaquin Phoenix’s first time sitting before press since dropping out of Todd Haynes’ latest film. The reasons that Phoenix left the project just days before shooting are still unknown; his exit essentially ruined the film’s chances of getting made. When asked to explain his side, however, Phoenix responded (via IndieWire), “If I do, I’ll just be sharing my opinion from my perspective, and the other creatives aren’t here to say their piece, and it just doesn’t feel like that would be right. I am not sure how that would be helpful. I don’t think I will.”

Vague, but close enough: we’re going with the ol’ “creative differences” line. Phoenix was indeed creatively involved with the film beyond being the star. Haynes said he collaborated with Phoenix on the story, said to be an NC-17 gay romance. Reports around Phoenix’s exit suggested he got “cold feet” about the plot, which was puzzling because Haynes claimed Phoenix was the one encouraging them to push the envelope with the script.

In short, it’s no wonder that Phoenix would give a non-answer about this, since he’s the one who comes out looking like a bit of a villain (apt for the guy playing The Joker). As it stands, the situation looks like he left the entire cast and crew in the lurch. In a since-deleted post, producer Christine Vachon of Killer Films called the incident “a nightmare.” She didn’t elaborate on what actually went down, but she did write: “if you are tempted to finger wag or admonish us that ‘that’s what you get for casting a straight actor’—DON’T. This was HIS project that he brought to US—and Killer’s record on working with LGBTQ actors/crew/directors speaks for itself. (and for those of you who HAVE—know that you are making a terrible situation even worse).”