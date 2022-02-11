Dune actor Josh Brolin thinks it’s “fucking totally dumb” that though the film received 10 Oscars nominations this year, director Denis Villeneuve did not receive his flowers in the Best Director category. In fact, Brolin thinks it’s so dumb he took to Instagram to express his happiness for the other crew members who were nominated, but also to gripe about Villeneuve’s snub.

Advertisement

“Hey, I just want to say congratulations to Legendary and Warner Bros., everybody who got nominated for Dune: editing, cinematography, score, music, writing, pretty much everything,” Brolin says in the video. “And the unbelievable, almost numbing, flummoxing I feel for Denis Villeneuve not being nominated for best director. It’s just one of those things where you go, ‘Huh? What?!’”

He continues, “I don’t know how you get 10 nominations and then the guy who has done the impossible with that book doesn’t get nominated. It makes you realize that it’s all amazing and then it’s all fucking totally dumb. So congratulations for the amazing accomplishments that these incredibly talented people have been acknowledged for, because it’s all really, really dumb.”

This week, Dune racked up the second-most Oscars nominations behind Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog, which earned 12. In addition to being nominated in every individual craft category, Dune is also in the race for Best Picture (which Villeneuve would earn credit for as a producer).

After earning nominations for directing from the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards, and Directors Guild of America Awards, some thought Villeneuve was shoo-in for the Academy Award nomination. Those who did make the cut for this year’s best directing category include: Steven Spielberg for West Side Story, Jane Campion fo The Power of the Dog, Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza, Kenneth Branagh for Belfast, and Ryusuke Hamaguchi for Drive My Car.

There’s always a change to snag the nomination for Dune: Part Two.