It’s been quite the year for John Mulaney, to say the least. The comic already had a massive cult following with jokes that made fans not think about “What’s New Pussycat?” and Timothée Chalamet in the same way ever again. But with so much attention being shined on his personal life recently—following a stint in rehab, a surprising divorce, and a baby on the way with Olivia Munn— fans have been anticipating hearing these updates straight from the comic’s mouth.



Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait long: he’s heading on tour in 2022. The tour k icks off on March 11 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania and caps off on July 14 at Chicago’s United Center. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10am in local time.

The tour is called John Mulaney: From Scratch, and though the press release doesn’t give hints as to what the new material encompasses, the name teases that this is Mulaney’s re-introduction to fans who were surprised by all the news about the comic that made headlines this year.

His first post-rehab shows at NYC’s City Winery featured the comic taking on a very different approach to comedy. Rather than keeping things wholesome as he’s prone to in his previous material, he delved into his substance abuse and shared that, at the time, he’d been sober for 141 days, as Vulture reported.

As Vulture writer Jesse David Fox wrote, “Mulaney’s show wasn’t a show. Candid, loose, sometimes hard to watch, sometimes so funny it made the audience convulse in laughter, it was a writing session. He was doing all-new material, not attempting to work in any of the jokes he was building in outdoor shows before rehab. It was raw, both in its frankness and in the complete lack of polish that we typically associate with Mulaney’s work.”

