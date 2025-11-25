John Oliver's auction closes with over $1.5 million raised for public media

A huge chunk of that came from the sale of Bob Ross' painting "Cabin At Sunset."

By Drew Gillis  |  November 25, 2025 | 12:00pm
Image courtesy of HBO
Last week on Last Week Tonight, John Oliver spent the episode detailing the incredible challenges the Trump administration has dealt public media in the United States. (Namely, the elimination of $1.1 billion in funding.) The episode ended with an auction offering a bunch of props from the Last Week Tonight archive and an original Bob Ross painting. Now, a week later, the auction has closed and it seems to have done quite well. 

This is per Variety, which reports that the entire auction pulled in $1.54 million for the Public Media Bridge Fund, with the majority of that figure coming from Ross’ “Cabin At Sunset” painting. The painting received 35 bids and closed at $1,044,000, making it one of the more expensive paintings from Ross’ oeuvre. The outlet reports that earlier this month, Bonhams Los Angeles auctioned off three Ross paintings which earned $114,800, $229,100, and $318,000. (That being said, an original Ross from the first episode of Joy Of Painting was listed for just shy of $10 million in 2023.) 

Though the auction is now closed and the listings appear to have been taken down, Variety was able to document a few other highlights. Russell Crowe’s jockstrap from Cinderella Man ultimately fetched $21,000, and the giant prop cabbage that Oliver married in a season 9 episode sold for $11,111. Oliver’s giant golden sculpture of Lyndon B. Johnson’s ballsack pulled over $25,000. Five presidential wax figures were sold, with Bill Clinton nabbing the highest price and William Henry Harrison the lowest. Someone paid over $100,000 for VIP tickets and to have their photo featured in an episode of Last Week Tonight, and a trip to meet Oliver in New York raised $51,600.

 
