House Republicans vote to rescind $1.1 billion allocated for public broadcasting
The vote was along party lines, so when people wonder what happened to their favorite PBS fundraising, we'll know who to blame.
Another day, another chip away at America’s crumbling democracy. After a sitting U.S. Senator was forcibly removed from a DHS press conference and handcuffed by Homeland Security, House Republicans voted to rescind $1.1 billion in federal funding to public broadcasting. The 214-212 vote was split along party lines primarily. Only Republicans voted to cut $9.4 billion from foreign aid programs and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. All Democrats and four Republicans opposed the bill. This money helps fund NPR, PBS, and more than 1,500 locally owned public radio and TV stations, spending items Republicans call wasteful and unnecessary. The cuts to public broadcasting will occur over two years, with a $535 million cut in 2026 and another $535 million in 2027. The bill now heads to the Republican-controlled Senate.