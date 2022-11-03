A few months ago, Johnny Depp made an appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, popping up as the face of the Moon Person trophy before commercial breaks. It was the kind of thing that would’ve made perfect sense 10 or 20 years ago, but made absolutely zero sense in 2022. Setting aside any other things that Johnny Depp has done or been accusing of doing, he’s not really a musician (we made a Billy Bob Thornton joke while covering the VMAs already), he has no important connection to the VMAs or Moon People, and he hasn’t really done anything culturally relevant in a very long time. It would’ve made more sense to bring out Orlando Bloom if they absolutely need a Pirates Of The Caribbean actor. Hell, it would’ve made more sense to bring out the Orlando Magic basketball team. But, really, it would’ve made more sense to just not do it at all.

So we’re a bit stumped by the news that Rihanna is going to do the same thing—or at least a similar thing—for her next Savage X Fenty fashion show, which will be streaming on Prime Video on November 9. TMZ broke the news (via IndieWire), with a source saying that Depp’s “cool and chic” cameo (blegh) will be pre-taped and that it will make Depp the first celebrity man to model Savage X Fenty’s men’s line as part of one of the show’s regular “star” moments (TMZ notes that previously moments have featured Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu). TMZ also says that “Rihanna and her team invited Johnny to be a part of it” and that “both sides were super excited to make it happen.” So, again, we must say: Blegh. And also: Why?

Was Orlando Bloom busy? Were the Orlando Magic busy? Is the collective society of famous people so desperate to get Johnny Depp back out there that they’re just throwing him inexplicable opportunities like this? Hollywood is going out of its way to redeem Mel Gibson, will he do the next Savage X Fenty show? He’s about as cool and chic as Johnny Depp is! If this is what we’re doing, then let’s fucking do it!