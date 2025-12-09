Jon Stewart can't help but see parallels between Iraq and Venezuela
The Daily Show host throws it back to the 2000s while examining the Trump administration's latest fixation.Photo: Comedy Central
Jon Stewart wants to enjoy the fact that Donald Trump was given the FIFA Peace Prize this week. “He’s so fucking weird!” Stewart says, positively giddy, before firing off a few jokes about the strange trophy design. But the fun is unfortunately short lived. Stewart spends the majority of his monologue unpacking the administration and their sympathetic cable news sources’ attempts to gin up support for a war with Venezuela.