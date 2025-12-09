Jon Stewart can't help but see parallels between Iraq and Venezuela

Jon Stewart wants to enjoy the fact that Donald Trump was given the FIFA Peace Prize this week. “He’s so fucking weird!” Stewart says, positively giddy, before firing off a few jokes about the strange trophy design. But the fun is unfortunately short lived. Stewart spends the majority of his monologue unpacking the administration and their sympathetic cable news sources’ attempts to gin up support for a war with Venezuela.

As Stewart can’t help but point out, the rationale for the potential conflict sounds quite a bit like the rationale for the Iraq War, a war that the MAGA crowd is eager to distance itself from. They can’t quite do it, though, with Jesse Waters and others claiming that alleged drug boats in the Caribbean should be considered weapons of mass destruction. “You guys have the balls to tell us that the pretext for Iraq was bullshit, and that war was a mistake, and we’re not like that, and also Venezuela has weapons of mass destruction and we have to stop them,” the host says. “Or is WMD just the new slang like, ‘Yo, bro, Venezuela’s total WMD 6-7 what’s up?'”

At least this kind of situation is one that Stewart is more than prepared to cover. “If you’re going to bring back early 2000s geopolitics, I’m gonna have to bring back early 2000s Daily Show gotcha clips,” he continues before launching into a compilation of just that. You can check out the clip below.